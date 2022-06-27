IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Crowd-pleasing summer wines to satisfy different price points

    05:24
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna share their favorite go-to summer cocktails

    05:35

  • Try Joy Bauer’s sweet banana fritters, chocolate glaze pancakes

    05:18

  • Mason Hereford shares crabcake sandwich, magic shell sundae

    04:58

  • Try Mason Hereford’s spin on the classic bologna sandwich

    04:09

  • Alberti twins share recipes for spaghetti with clams, Aperol spritz

    04:01

  • Cook once, eat twice: Tips to fight inflation in the kitchen

    04:06

  • Try these sweet twists on a panzanella salad and rose panna cotta

    04:26

  • How Coolhaus ice cream started with a sweet love story

    06:02

  • Kickoff your summer with this fennel fried chicken and lemonade

    04:44

  • Honor Juneteenth with these products from Black-owned brands

    04:46

  • How do you barbecue? Hoda and Jenna share their perfect cookout

    03:30

  • Dylan Dreyer and son Cal make a skirt steak with a green sauce

    04:01

  • Top Kitchen items for every couple this wedding season

    04:42

  • Restaurant bills soar with extra fees added to checks

    03:17

  • Elevate Father’s Day feast with chicken fried steak, red velvet cake

    03:38

  • Try these pizza recipes for breakfast or lunch on Father’s Day

    04:49

  • This recipe for a skillet spanakopita rescues your wilted greens

    04:15

  • Juneteenth recipes to try: Chicken burgers, southern pea salad

    03:21

  • What's on the menu for Father's Day? Try this banh mi recipe!

    04:46

TODAY

Crowd-pleasing summer wines to satisfy different price points

05:24

Whether you’re hosting or a guest at summer celebrations, wine is almost always welcome at the party! Wine expert Vanessa Price joins TODAY with the ultimate line-up to satisfy different price points.June 27, 2022

Ask Mister Manners: If I order a bottle of wine and don't like it, can I send it back?

  • Now Playing

    Crowd-pleasing summer wines to satisfy different price points

    05:24
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna share their favorite go-to summer cocktails

    05:35

  • Try Joy Bauer’s sweet banana fritters, chocolate glaze pancakes

    05:18

  • Mason Hereford shares crabcake sandwich, magic shell sundae

    04:58

  • Try Mason Hereford’s spin on the classic bologna sandwich

    04:09

  • Alberti twins share recipes for spaghetti with clams, Aperol spritz

    04:01

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All