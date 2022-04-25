IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make a perfect cup of coffee with these 6 Consumer Reports-approved items

  • ‘Memphis’ author Tara M. Stringfellow answers fan questions

    05:16

  • 'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeover

    07:38

  • Vanessa Bayer on how childhood cancer influenced 'I Love That For You'

    09:56

  • Stranger helps Jenna Bush Hager after her zipper split

    03:12

  • Hoda Kotb on why podcast interview with Viola Davis might be her favorite

    01:56

  • Must-see moments from the second weekend of Coachella

    04:37

  • 3rd Hour hosts share their dream breakfasts

    05:36
  • Now Playing

    Cristin Milioti reveals why she doesn't like to watch herself on screen

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parents

    03:51

  • Prince Louis turns 4! See new pics taken by Kate Middleton

    00:35

  • Kevin Bacon reacts to 36-year-old movie ad still in NYC subway station

    01:14

  • Former TODAY co-host Jim Hartz dies at 82

    00:40

  • Sheinelle Jones remembers her late grandfather Dr. Val Brown Sr.

    02:13

  • Autistic actor finds his place at center stage

    04:06

  • Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight

    08:13

  • Simone Biles reveals which part of wedding planning stresses her out

    00:56

  • Kerry Washington makes ‘Simpsons’ debut as Bart’s new teacher

    00:43

  • Judy Garland’s iconic ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress goes up for auction

    00:49

  • ‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’

    06:53

  • Add these new shows and movies to your weekend watch list

    04:34

TODAY

Cristin Milioti reveals why she doesn't like to watch herself on screen

05:00

Cristin Milioti joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the second season of her dark comedy “Made for Love.” She dishes on what fans can expect and touches on her friendship with Ray Romano, who plays her father on the show. “I was such a fan of his before this show, and it’s made me an even bigger fan," she says.April 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Memphis’ author Tara M. Stringfellow answers fan questions

    05:16

  • 'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeover

    07:38

  • Vanessa Bayer on how childhood cancer influenced 'I Love That For You'

    09:56

  • Stranger helps Jenna Bush Hager after her zipper split

    03:12

  • Hoda Kotb on why podcast interview with Viola Davis might be her favorite

    01:56

  • Must-see moments from the second weekend of Coachella

    04:37

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All