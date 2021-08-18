Cancer survivor ready to fly on all-civilian SpaceX mission

In a TODAY exclusive, cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, one of four members of an all-civilian crew who will lift off in a SpaceX mission into Earth’s orbit in less than a month, shares details about how the team is training. “We did a zero gravity flight, which was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” she says. “We climbed a mountain together, we did centrifuge training … we’ve done it all.”Aug. 18, 2021