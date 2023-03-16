IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 multitasking beauty, fashion and home finds we love — starting at $4

  • Tree branch breaks and falls on San Antonio Zoo visitors, injuring 7

    01:59

  • Massive seaweed bloom heads for Florida beaches

    03:21

  • Video captures daring helicopter rescue of man trapped in LA river

    01:48

  • Texas judge to hear case that could force abortion pill off shelves

    02:05

  • US threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:03

  • US releases video of Russian jet incident with American drone

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54B amid banking worries

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    Tax myths debunked: What you need to know before filing

    03:38

  • TODAY celebrates 1st birthday babies: March 15, 2023

    03:13

  • Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings claiming boneless wings are nuggets

    00:54

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at reducing gun violence

    00:28

  • Dynamic pricing on the rise in unexpected businesses

    03:46

  • 17-year-old cheerleader goes into cardiac arrest during warm-up

    03:22

  • FAA holds safety summit amid yet another near-collision on runway

    02:12

  • DOJ and SEC open investigations into cause of bank failures

    02:57

  • US accuses Russia of downing drone over Black Sea

    02:50

  • Chicago firefighter loses wife, 3 children after house fire

    01:57

  • Your banking questions answered: How to protect your finances

    04:11

  • British PM Rishi Sunak on his relationship with King Charles

    01:27

  • Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional talking about her Oscar win

    08:21

TODAY

Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54B amid banking worries

06:23

All eyes are on Wall Street as nervous investors worry about the health of the banking system, with First Republic Bank in the U.S. and Credit Suisse in Zurich both appearing to be under pressure. NBC’s Brian Cheung reports and CNBC’s David Faber provides insight for TODAY.March 16, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Tree branch breaks and falls on San Antonio Zoo visitors, injuring 7

    01:59

  • Massive seaweed bloom heads for Florida beaches

    03:21

  • Video captures daring helicopter rescue of man trapped in LA river

    01:48

  • Texas judge to hear case that could force abortion pill off shelves

    02:05

  • US threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:03

  • US releases video of Russian jet incident with American drone

    02:15

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All