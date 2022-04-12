IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Craig Robinson reflects on impact of ‘The Office,’ possible reunion

TODAY

Craig Robinson reflects on impact of ‘The Office,’ possible reunion

05:44

Actor Craig Robinson shares details of his two big upcoming projects, “The Bad Guys” and “Killing It.” He also talks about the lasting impact of “The Office,” saying, “It’s like you have friends everywhere you go."April 12, 2022

    Craig Robinson reflects on impact of ‘The Office,’ possible reunion

