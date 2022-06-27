IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 11 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat in 2022 — starting at $7

  • Now Playing

    Craig Melvin talks to pro baseball player Bryan Ruby about coming out | PRIDE Is Universal

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Watch our favorite inspiring dad stories for Father's day

    49:57

  • Dad and daughter re-create famous movie scenes

    04:09

  • Pediatric nurse and father on how his job informs his parenting

    04:25

  • How one Chicago dad is rewriting the narrative of Black fatherhood

    04:22

  • Dad of Team USA curling sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson on raising 2 Olympians

    04:20

  • Dad and rapper Fyütch teaches the Black history he never learned in school

    04:25

  • Chicago dad reads books to his daughter’s class, inspires other fathers to join him

    04:08

  • Bronx dad reminds us that Thanksgiving is about giving back

    04:21

  • Dad creates ice cream truck business with his 2 children with Down syndrome

    04:23

  • Dad and daughter complete record-breaking cross-country trip on high-wheel bikes

    06:19

  • Dad of US women’s gymnast Suni Lee shares his secret to raising an Olympian

    04:37

  • Single gay dad of 3 overcomes tragedy and becomes a TikTok star

    04:16

  • Vietnamese American author Bao Phi tells the stories of refugee families in his children's books

    03:36

  • ‘I’m a father first’: Atlanta dads start a movement to help fatherless homes

    03:59

  • Superhero dad and son collaborate on comic book, raise awareness about autism

    04:07

  • Dads share experiences as front-line workers 1 year into the pandemic

    08:22

  • Dad pens over 600 inspirational lunch notes for his daughter

    03:40

  • 'Daddy Dressed Me' founder on why he sews for his daughter

    03:42

  • A Chicago teen was bullied for being a dancer. His dad threw him a lifeline.

    03:31

TODAY

Craig Melvin talks to pro baseball player Bryan Ruby about coming out | PRIDE Is Universal

03:52

TODAY's Craig Melvin speaks with professional baseball player Bryan Ruby about his experiences as an openly gay professional baseball player and how his dad’s support has made all the difference.June 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Craig Melvin talks to pro baseball player Bryan Ruby about coming out | PRIDE Is Universal

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Watch our favorite inspiring dad stories for Father's day

    49:57

  • Dad and daughter re-create famous movie scenes

    04:09

  • Pediatric nurse and father on how his job informs his parenting

    04:25

  • How one Chicago dad is rewriting the narrative of Black fatherhood

    04:22

  • Dad of Team USA curling sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson on raising 2 Olympians

    04:20

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All