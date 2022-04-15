IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: TODAY's Savannah Guthrie learns to cook easy at-home seafood with Bobby Flay on TODAY All Day.

  • Craig, Dylan and Sheinelle show off their moves on the roller rink

    04:39
  • Now Playing

    Craig Melvin’s postcards from Beijing finally arrive in NYC!

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    These fighters throw pillows, not punches: Pillow fighting goes pro

    02:57

  • ‘You are worth it and so am I’: See Hoda Kotb's Hall of Fame speech

    04:21

  • Bishop T.D. Jakes talks faith during challenging times

    04:41

  • ’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy

    00:39

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law

    02:14

  • Inside Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid for Twitter ownership

    02:04

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visit Queen Elizabeth

    02:31

  • Future of aviation: Battery-powered planes produce zero emissions

    02:56

  • WWII-era ship USS The Sullivans in danger of sinking

    00:22

  • Member of ISIS ‘Beatles’ convicted for deaths of 4 Americans

    00:39

  • Israeli police clash with Palestinians at major holy site in Jerusalem

    00:29

  • Easter weekend forecast: Spring storms sweep across Midwest

    01:11

  • Chaos in Shanghai: Videos show police clashing with residents

    02:01

  • Patrick Lyoya’s family demand justice, call his death an ‘execution’

    02:20

  • Teen who spotted alleged Brooklyn subway shooter speaks out

    02:28

  • Ukraine claims responsibility after Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

    01:48

  • Easter weekend travel: Airlines struggle with staffing, demand

    02:16

  • Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb inducted into Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame

    08:57

TODAY

Craig Melvin’s postcards from Beijing finally arrive in NYC!

01:24

About two months after TODAY’s Craig Melvin sent postcards to his co-hosts during the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, they finally arrived in New York City on Tuesday! Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer share what Craig wrote for them.April 15, 2022

  • Craig, Dylan and Sheinelle show off their moves on the roller rink

    04:39
  • Now Playing

    Craig Melvin’s postcards from Beijing finally arrive in NYC!

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    These fighters throw pillows, not punches: Pillow fighting goes pro

    02:57

  • ‘You are worth it and so am I’: See Hoda Kotb's Hall of Fame speech

    04:21

  • Bishop T.D. Jakes talks faith during challenging times

    04:41

  • ’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy

    00:39

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All