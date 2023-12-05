IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Winter is coming! 14 customer-loved fashion picks from Ugg, Preppy Jones and more — from $10

  • Now Playing

    You’ll never leave home again with these cozy and warm gifts

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Designer tips to create luxe holiday look at home

    04:36

  • Hot trends to add some extra sparkle to your holiday décor

    04:40

  • How to winterize your home inside and out

    04:14

  • Make holiday travel easier with these 5 products

    03:57

  • Get the whole family involved with these fun Thanksgiving crafts

    03:59

  • How to remove stains from common spills during the holidays

    04:27

  • How one homeowner helps neighbors in the home-buying process

    04:40

  • Tips for hosting Thanksgiving and setting the perfect table

    03:38

  • Fun holiday finds: Card holder, advent calendar, pie shield, more

    04:35

  • How to be a better holiday party guest with these do’s and don’ts

    03:22

  • How to DIY a custom shelf and bookcase for your home

    04:17

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines shares a preview of their hotel on TODAY

    04:54

  • Simple ways to make your home feel cozy for the holidays

    04:36

  • Charcuterie sets, bakeware and more up to 70% off

    05:10

  • Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now

    03:52

  • School districts aim to address teacher shortage through affordable housing

    03:19

  • Homebuyers spooked by rising interest rates, cooling market

    04:16

  • Fun and easy Halloween crafts the whole family can make

    04:13

  • See Good Housekeeping’s Kitchen Gear Awards winners

    04:04

You’ll never leave home again with these cozy and warm gifts

04:43

Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry shares the top gifts to make your home warm and cozy this winter, including a heatable stuffed animal, neck and back massager, pizza maker and more!Dec. 5, 2023

Skip the gift card: 61 unique gift ideas for everyone on your list — starting at $9

  • Now Playing

    You’ll never leave home again with these cozy and warm gifts

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Designer tips to create luxe holiday look at home

    04:36

  • Hot trends to add some extra sparkle to your holiday décor

    04:40

  • How to winterize your home inside and out

    04:14

  • Make holiday travel easier with these 5 products

    03:57

  • Get the whole family involved with these fun Thanksgiving crafts

    03:59

  • How to remove stains from common spills during the holidays

    04:27

  • How one homeowner helps neighbors in the home-buying process

    04:40

  • Tips for hosting Thanksgiving and setting the perfect table

    03:38

  • Fun holiday finds: Card holder, advent calendar, pie shield, more

    04:35

  • How to be a better holiday party guest with these do’s and don’ts

    03:22

  • How to DIY a custom shelf and bookcase for your home

    04:17

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines shares a preview of their hotel on TODAY

    04:54

  • Simple ways to make your home feel cozy for the holidays

    04:36

  • Charcuterie sets, bakeware and more up to 70% off

    05:10

  • Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now

    03:52

  • School districts aim to address teacher shortage through affordable housing

    03:19

  • Homebuyers spooked by rising interest rates, cooling market

    04:16

  • Fun and easy Halloween crafts the whole family can make

    04:13

  • See Good Housekeeping’s Kitchen Gear Awards winners

    04:04

Home explodes in Virginia as officers try to execute search warrant

College leaders to testify before Congress over rise in antisemitism

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as fighting continues

Meghan Trainor talks new baby, new holiday song, more

Carefree Christmas gift guide: Top items for beauty lovers

Macy’s guard in Philadelphia fatally stabbed by would-be shoplifter

Apps, AI and other tech hacks to make the holidays stress-free

Spice up the holidays with these festive Trinidadian recipes

Holiday party look book: Stay on trend with these style tips

You’ll never leave home again with these cozy and warm gifts

Spice up the holidays with these festive Trinidadian recipes

Holiday party look book: Stay on trend with these style tips

You’ll never leave home again with these cozy and warm gifts

Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution

What to buy and what to skip when holiday shopping

TODAY exclusively reveals Time’s 2023 Athlete of the Year

Dylan Dreyer shares Christmas card with her 3 adorable sons

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart

Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Meghan Trainor talks new baby, new holiday song, more

Carefree Christmas gift guide: Top items for beauty lovers

Apps, AI and other tech hacks to make the holidays stress-free

Karen Swensen on working to elevate women-owned businesses

Designer tips to create luxe holiday look at home

Be the best dressed holiday party guest with these trendy looks

Macaulay Culkin gets emotional receiving star on Walk of Fame

Hoda and Jenna drop new Essie nail polish color, Eternal Optimist

TODAY fan wins big in winter challenge game with Hoda & Jenna

Hot trends to add some extra sparkle to your holiday décor

7 winter fashion items to stay stylish and warm all winter

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Spice up the holidays with these festive Trinidadian recipes

Peanut butter cookie and rosemary olive oil cake: Get the recipes!

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart

Kansas City ribs and Wisconsin cheese soup: Get the recipes!

Butter chicken meatballs: Get Ronnie Woo’s recipe!

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Blue Moon and Popup Bagels team up for beer-infused collab

Rachel Mansfield shares her recipe for a turkey Waldorf salad

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!