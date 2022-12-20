IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

43 great last-minute holiday gifts you can still shop on Amazon

  • UP NEXT

    Federal officials warn of growing ‘sextortion’ scam

    00:36

  • Get a first-hand look at Argentina's World Cup parade

    03:02

  • Chrysler and Dodge issue urgent recall over airbag deaths

    00:29

  • NY Congressman-elect George Santos’ résumé called into question

    00:33

  • Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in LA trial

    00:21

  • Supreme Court blocks lifting of border restrictions

    03:11

  • Jan. 6 panel refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution

    02:42

  • 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits northern California

    00:32

  • CVS, Walgreens limit purchase of children's meds amid shortage

    02:04

  • Massive storm takes shape, set to impact holiday travel rush

    03:28

  • Devoted New York woman surprised by her community

    06:06

  • Holiday health and travel questions get asked and answered

    03:45

  • Cancer patient inspired to become a nurse after diagnosis

    05:17

  • TODAY hosts share favorite photos from the holidays

    04:06

  • Get a first look at the new Grand Central Terminal in NYC

    03:28

  • Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti arrested for supporting protesters

    01:58

  • Families of Idaho victims frustrated with lack of answers

    02:18

  • Elon Musk asks Twitter users if he should step down as CEO

    00:24

  • Andrés Cantor on emotional reaction to Argentina’s World Cup win

    03:36

  • Argentina celebrates World Cup win after instantly classic final

    02:27

TODAY

China reports 1st COVID-related death amid new surge

02:46

China reported a COVID-related death on Monday, marking its first since the country lifted its zero-COVID restrictions. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Dec. 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Federal officials warn of growing ‘sextortion’ scam

    00:36

  • Get a first-hand look at Argentina's World Cup parade

    03:02

  • Chrysler and Dodge issue urgent recall over airbag deaths

    00:29

  • NY Congressman-elect George Santos’ résumé called into question

    00:33

  • Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in LA trial

    00:21

  • Supreme Court blocks lifting of border restrictions

    03:11

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All