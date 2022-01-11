COVID-19 vaccine providers working on booster shot aimed at omicron variants

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

CEOs for Moderna and Pfizer say booster shot aimed at the omicron variant could be rolled out in the next few months. Meanwhile, the United States is averaging nearly 700,000 new infections every day with most hospitalizations being those of people who are unvaccinated. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Jan. 11, 2022

