TODAY

COVID-19 testing is essential around the holidays, doctor says

03:11

Following data reports showing omicron could be more contagious than the delta variant, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University school of public health, weighs in on people gathering for the holidays as the concern over COVID-19 grows. "If you’re mixing vaccinated and not vaccinated people, obviously it increases the risk. And there, testing, I think, becomes essential," he says.Dec. 16, 2021

