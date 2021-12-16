COVID-19 testing is essential around the holidays, doctor says
Following data reports showing omicron could be more contagious than the delta variant, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University school of public health, weighs in on people gathering for the holidays as the concern over COVID-19 grows. "If you’re mixing vaccinated and not vaccinated people, obviously it increases the risk. And there, testing, I think, becomes essential," he says.Dec. 16, 2021
CDC predicts delta, omicron variants could fuel massive spike in COVID-19 infections