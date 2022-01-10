COVID-19 surge fueling hospital staffing shortages

After two years of caring for COVID-stricken patients, nurses and doctors fighting on the front lines are increasingly needing help themselves due to staffing shortages. In the last two weeks, hospitalizations are up 78% with an average of 688,000 cases each week. Some schools have also announced the moving to online learning because of the omicron variant. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2022
