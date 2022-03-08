COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says
00:22
Share this -
copied
Even as the number of cases continues to fall, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says COVID-19 is likely going to become a seasonal virus, like the flu, that spreads during the winter months. Experts say it’s unclear whether people will need additional booster shots over the next year.March 8, 2022
UP NEXT
Woman gets surprised by best friend before birthday trip
00:52
Florida trooper uses patrol car to block speeding driver
00:38
Shooting outside Iowa high school leaves 1 teenager dead
00:22
Efforts intensify to help civilians escape fighting in Ukraine
02:29
How to get the most out of a tank of gas
03:14
Sherri Papini, accused of faking her kidnapping, to face judge