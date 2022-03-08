COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Even as the number of cases continues to fall, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says COVID-19 is likely going to become a seasonal virus, like the flu, that spreads during the winter months. Experts say it’s unclear whether people will need additional booster shots over the next year.March 8, 2022

