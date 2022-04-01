IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mt. Sinai launches first ever mobile prostate cancer unit in the US

    09:05

  • Bruce Willis showed signs of cognitive decline on set, crew members say

    02:22
    COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record low in US

    00:23
    Brené Brown on understanding your emotions, making hard decisions

    11:55

  • What causes aphasia, and how is it treated?

    04:14

  • What is aphasia? Neurologist explains cognitive disorder impacting Bruce Willis

    02:13

  • Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis, family says

    02:43

  • Doctor saves woman’s life mid-flight after she suffers heart attack

    06:39

  • FDA green lights 2nd COVID-19 booster for adults over 50

    04:02

  • Retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid: Decoding beauty buzzwords

    04:55

  • How to handle important documents – all online!

    04:54

  • FDA expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot

    00:46

  • Ukrainian children battling cancer receive treatment at St. Jude’s

    02:30

  • Drinking coffee daily lowers risk of heart disease, new study finds

    03:49

  • Take your workout outside with these doctor-approved tips

    04:15

  • Keep your allergy symptoms under control with these tips

    04:34

  • Doctors warn against viral nasal spray tanning trend

    04:38

  • Moderna seeks approval for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6

    01:29

  • Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

    00:29

  • What you should know before returning to the office

    04:34

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record low in US

00:23

In the past two weeks, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dropped by 32% to an average of just over 16,000 a day. This is the lowest levels since the U.S. began tracking them at the start of the pandemic.April 1, 2022

