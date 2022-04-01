IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record low in US 00:23
In the past two weeks, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dropped by 32% to an average of just over 16,000 a day. This is the lowest levels since the U.S. began tracking them at the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record low in US 00:23
