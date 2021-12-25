IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY All Day Santa Tracker: Follow Santa around the world

  • Now Playing

    COVID-19 evolves with omicron as families gather for Christmas

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Omicron dimming holiday spirit, from long testing lines to canceled flights

    01:57

  • ‘We have every tool we need to put this pandemic behind us,’ doctor says

    03:29

  • FDA officially authorizes anti-viral pill to treat COVID-19

    02:15

  • Baby is saved by groundbreaking surgery at Cleveland Clinic

    04:59

  • ‘There is no need to panic’ over omicron, CDC head says

    04:47

  • Biden announces expanded coronavirus testing in response to omicron surge

    02:16

  • How to stay safe during the holidays amid omicron and COVID surge

    03:13

  • Meet a pancreatic cancer survivor who’s defying the odds after 11 years

    04:08

  • How to have your holiday get-together safely amid COVID surge

    06:23

  • Dr. Fauci: We cannot take the omicron variant lightly

    05:22

  • Biden set to address nation about steps to fight COVID surge

    02:14

  • COVID surge raises concerns ahead of holiday travel

    02:48

  • Surging COVID numbers are ‘no reason to panic,’ doctor says

    03:51

  • COVID cases continue to surge as Christmas approaches

    04:08

  • How worried should we be about the rise of omicron variant?

    03:21

  • Coronavirus surge leads to cancellations, long lines for tests

    02:12

  • ‘Get vaccinated and you can avoid much of the serious disease’ behind COVID, doctor says

    03:36

  • Groundbreaking treatment gives new hope to colon cancer patients

    04:19

  • White House warns the omicron variant may fuel another surge of COVID-19 infections

    02:20

TODAY

COVID-19 evolves with omicron as families gather for Christmas

04:01

While life may be returning to normal in some ways this holiday season, the omicron variant of COVID-19 is causing concern across the nation. NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres reports on the latest and later joins Weekend TODAY to look ahead at the next several months. Dec. 25, 2021

  • Now Playing

    COVID-19 evolves with omicron as families gather for Christmas

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Omicron dimming holiday spirit, from long testing lines to canceled flights

    01:57

  • ‘We have every tool we need to put this pandemic behind us,’ doctor says

    03:29

  • FDA officially authorizes anti-viral pill to treat COVID-19

    02:15

  • Baby is saved by groundbreaking surgery at Cleveland Clinic

    04:59

  • ‘There is no need to panic’ over omicron, CDC head says

    04:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All