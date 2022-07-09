IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    COVID-19 cases rise to highest level since January in 18 states

COVID-19 cases rise to highest level since January in 18 states

COVID-19 cases tied to the new strains of the omicron variant are on the rise in 18 states, with the positivity rate up to 14 percent in some areas. The new surge in cases has New York City officials encouraging residents and visitors to wear high quality face masks indoors.July 9, 2022

    COVID-19 cases rise to highest level since January in 18 states

