COVID-19 cases ‘going in the right direction’ Fauci says

The battle over vaccines played out in Washington, D.C. over the weekend as demonstrators marched to protest mandates. Meanwhile, there is news that COVID-19 cases are starting to fall after weeks of skyrocketing counts driven by Omicron. “We don't want to get overconfident, but they look like they're going in the right direction right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Jan. 24, 2022