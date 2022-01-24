COVID-19 cases ‘going in the right direction’ Fauci says
02:02
Share this -
copied
The battle over vaccines played out in Washington, D.C. over the weekend as demonstrators marched to protest mandates. Meanwhile, there is news that COVID-19 cases are starting to fall after weeks of skyrocketing counts driven by Omicron. “We don't want to get overconfident, but they look like they're going in the right direction right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Jan. 24, 2022
Now Playing
COVID-19 cases ‘going in the right direction’ Fauci says
02:02
UP NEXT
Thousands expected at DC rally protesting vaccine mandates
02:12
Hospitals overwhelmed by omicron despite reports of COVID-19 cases peaking
02:04
Trouble sleeping? Try these products to wind down before bed
05:45
Feeling cranky? Here are simple ways to boost your mood
06:21
Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress