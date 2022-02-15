IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back

02:22

As COVID-19 cases drop across the country, mask mandates for millions of Americans are starting to roll back. Meanwhile, some states are keeping mask requirements in schools as cases among children remain high. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2022

