Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back
02:22
Share this -
copied
As COVID-19 cases drop across the country, mask mandates for millions of Americans are starting to roll back. Meanwhile, some states are keeping mask requirements in schools as cases among children remain high. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back
02:22
UP NEXT
Inside the White House’s next move to deescalate Russian-Ukraine crisis
01:39
Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacy
02:26
Watch these best friends reunite live on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna!
06:16
Jenna Bush Hager is expanding her book club with new production company
01:18
Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe