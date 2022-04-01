Courtney B. Vance on filming ‘61st Street,’ 25th anniversary with Angela Bassett
Emmy and Tony winner Courtney B. Vance stops by Studio 1A to dish about his intense new crime-drama, “61st Street,” saying: “It’s a show about choices,” adding that “everyone has those moments when you have to make decisions on where you stand.” He also talks about his wife Angela Bassett and their upcoming 25th wedding anniversary.April 1, 2022
