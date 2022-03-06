Courteney Cox talks new horror comedy ‘Shining Vale,’ making history on ‘Friends’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Courteney Cox joins Willie Geist to talk about her lead role in the new horror comedy series “Shining Vale.” Cox also looked back on landing the role that changed her career in “Friends” and revealed what she was doing before had her big break as an actor.
March 6, 2022 Read More
