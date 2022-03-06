IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

  • Now Playing

    Courteney Cox talks new horror comedy ‘Shining Vale,’ making history on ‘Friends’

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    Temporary cease-fire declared again in Ukrainian city

    02:41

  • Pressure will build in West to implement no fly zone, analyst says

    02:33

  • What happens if Biden bans Russian gas and oil imports?

    01:49

  • Devastating Iowa tornadoes kill 2 children

    01:22

  • The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis

    05:07

  • Remembering the civil rights pioneer who paved way for Black college students

    02:43

  • Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos

    03:38

  • Justice Stephen Breyer becomes internet meme after Biden's State of the Union

    03:59

  • Fans visit the Lake of the Ozarks with Bill Geist’s book for Sunday Mug Shots

    00:48

  • Ariana DeBose on historic Oscar nomination for ‘West Side Story’

    07:33

  • The battle for Ukraine: Russian efforts to take Kyiv continue

    02:37

  • Former NATO leader discusses the problems Putin faces in Ukraine

    04:06

  • ‘I don’t need a ride, I need more ammunition’: Zelenskyy proves to be an example of leadership

    02:16

  • Chuck Todd: Biden should focus on the fight for democracy around the world

    02:00

  • Trump praises Putin after condemning invasion of Ukraine

    00:32

  • MLB opening day in jeopardy as negotiations falter

    00:25

  • How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine?

    05:14

  • The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health

    03:55

  • ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101

    02:24

TODAY

Courteney Cox talks new horror comedy ‘Shining Vale,’ making history on ‘Friends’

07:50

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Courteney Cox joins Willie Geist to talk about her lead role in the new horror comedy series “Shining Vale.” Cox also looked back on landing the role that changed her career in “Friends” and revealed what she was doing before had her big break as an actor.March 6, 2022

Courteney Cox says she doesn’t remember filming much of 'Friends'

  • Now Playing

    Courteney Cox talks new horror comedy ‘Shining Vale,’ making history on ‘Friends’

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    Temporary cease-fire declared again in Ukrainian city

    02:41

  • Pressure will build in West to implement no fly zone, analyst says

    02:33

  • What happens if Biden bans Russian gas and oil imports?

    01:49

  • Devastating Iowa tornadoes kill 2 children

    01:22

  • The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis

    05:07

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All