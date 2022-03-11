Courteney Cox reveals her favorite ‘Friends’ cameo
00:50
In an interview with “Hot Ones,” actor Courteney Cox was asked about the A-list actors who were cast in guest starring roles on “Friends.” As Cox tried not to cry from the spicy wings she was eating, she revealed Tom Selleck was her favorite.March 11, 2022
