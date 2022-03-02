Courteney Cox talks new series, aging, whether she'll get married
05:29
Share this -
copied
Actor Courteney Cox joins TODAY to talk about her spooky new series, “Shining Vale,” in which she plays a woman having a midlife crisis who moves her family from New York City to a haunted mansion in Connecticut. She also talks about her Sunday gatherings with famous friends in LA, including Elton John. She recently made headlines for her comments about being okay with aging and says, “aging is not easy, but at a certain point you just relax into it.”March 2, 2022
UP NEXT
ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'
00:30
‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character
05:19
Battle of the bookworms: Authors compete in literary trivia
03:48
Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers
04:52
Nicole Remy on making meaningful connections in ‘The Courtship’
06:26
Watch Hoda and Jenna reenact famous scenes from literature