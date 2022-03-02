Courteney Cox talks new series, aging, whether she'll get married

Actor Courteney Cox joins TODAY to talk about her spooky new series, “Shining Vale,” in which she plays a woman having a midlife crisis who moves her family from New York City to a haunted mansion in Connecticut. She also talks about her Sunday gatherings with famous friends in LA, including Elton John. She recently made headlines for her comments about being okay with aging and says, “aging is not easy, but at a certain point you just relax into it.”March 2, 2022