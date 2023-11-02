How couples are finding help to cover expensive fertility treatments
How couples are finding help to cover expensive fertility treatments
Fertility treatments can be expensive and insurance typically does not cover them so some people looking to start a family have found a strategy to fund those costs — by taking jobs at companies that provide fertility benefits to part-time workers. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Nov. 2, 2023
