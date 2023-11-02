IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How couples are finding help to cover expensive fertility treatments

04:48

Fertility treatments can be expensive and insurance typically does not cover them so some people looking to start a family have found a strategy to fund those costs — by taking jobs at companies that provide fertility benefits to part-time workers. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Nov. 2, 2023

