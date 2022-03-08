IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

TODAY

Couple who escaped Ukraine with newborn reunites with family

06:15

Ami and Michael Kowalski made headlines after flying from Florida to Kyiv to meet their daughter, born by surrogate in Ukraine. The couple joins TODAY with 10-day-old Charlotte after escaping the war zone and reflect on the kindness and bravery they were shown as they tried to navigate their way home. While posing for a photo, they get surprised by more members of their family!March 8, 2022

