Couple who escaped Ukraine with newborn reunites with family
Ami and Michael Kowalski made headlines after flying from Florida to Kyiv to meet their daughter, born by surrogate in Ukraine. The couple joins TODAY with 10-day-old Charlotte after escaping the war zone and reflect on the kindness and bravery they were shown as they tried to navigate their way home. While posing for a photo, they get surprised by more members of their family!March 8, 2022
