Couple shares toll obesity takes on relationships

Dr. Butch Rosser and his wife Dana join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about their new documentary “More Than What We See,” which shares a revealing look at how one partner’s weight and size affects their spouse. “In the beginning, people judged me for being with him. There’s no way you could love this guy, he’s 460 pounds,” Dana says. The couple also share tips other people can use to help support their partners.Jan. 27, 2022