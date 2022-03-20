Couple in Brooklyn ties the knot with a Sunday Mug Shot
01:03
Share this -
copied
Hallie Jackson wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Hallie gives a shout out to brothers Henry, Malcolm and Owen celebrating their 5th birthday in Missouri; Cat in Florida; Dexter and his dog Leo in Las Vegas; Nick working the early Sunday shift at our NBC affiliate WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Peyton in New York; Skyler celebrating his 31st birthday with Kathy, Eileen, Carrie-Anne and Megan in Estes Park, Colorado; Colby in Michigan; Josh and Nancy tying the knot in Brooklyn. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.March 20, 2022
Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book
08:07
Now Playing
Couple in Brooklyn ties the knot with a Sunday Mug Shot
01:03
UP NEXT
9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine
03:11
Remembering Merri Dee: Kidnapping survivor, Chicago TV anchor
01:42
Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience
03:29
This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation