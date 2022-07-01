IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Couple celebrating 79 years of marriage shares key to lasting love

00:02

June and Hubert Malicote, who will both be turning 100 soon, are celebrating 79 years of marriage. The Ohio couple says finding things you have in common and agreeing to work through difficult times together is key for success. WLWT's Natalie Clark reports.July 1, 2022

