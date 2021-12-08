IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 holiday hosting must-haves, from a s'mores maker to an instant print camera

Citi Music Series

Country star Josh Turner performs holiday song ‘Soldier’s Gift’

05:07

As the Citi Music series continues on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, country star Josh Turner joins the show from Nashville to talk about his first holiday album, “King Size Manger.” He also shares a special performance of the song “Soldier’s Gift.”Dec. 8, 2021

