The FBI is investigating a claim that the body of union boss Jimmy Hoffa, who disappeared in 1975, is buried in a former landfill in Jersey City, New Jersey. In other TODAY headlines, Austria is set to reimpose a full lockdown to tackle a new wave of coronavirus infections, and a rare first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution sold for $43 million at a Sotheby’s auction Thursday.Nov. 19, 2021