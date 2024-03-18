IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cougar attack victim speaks out after fight for her life
Cougar attack victim speaks out after fight for her life

01:19

Five women were on a bike ride about 30 miles outside Seattle when a cougar jumped out of the woods, attacked one of the women and clinched its jaws on her head. She suffered severe trauma to her face and permanent nerve damage, but is thankful to be alive.March 18, 2024

