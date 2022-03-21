IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different 03:54 Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges 08:32 Eva Longoria talks new 'Connections' podcast, parenting and more 08:47 Justin Sylvester explains why Rachel Zegler wasn’t invited to the Oscars 04:57 Leah Remini calls out J. Lo’s pool fashion: ‘Can you be ugly once?' 01:57 Nyle DiMarco on Oscar nomination, deaf representation in Hollywood 04:57
Now Playing
Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination 04:40
UP NEXT
Inspiring nonprofit gets an upgrade with help from George Oliphant 05:37 Jill Martin’s father gets ordained so he can officiate her wedding 00:46 Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb grace cover of Good Housekeeping 00:59 Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg premiere ‘American Song Contest’ Monday Night 01:18 End of an era: Maury Povich to end show after more than 30 years 00:49 Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book 08:07 Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library 04:03 The Rolling Stones set to record music with new drummer 01:00 Steven Spielberg, Roger Federer donate to Ukraine relief 00:53 ‘Dune’ cinematographer explains the use of light in the sci-fi fan favorite 04:25 Nominees who could make history at the 2022 Oscars 05:29 ‘The Power of the Dog’ production designer takes us through crafting the set 03:51 ‘West Side Story’ costume designer reveals deeper meaning behind the wardrobe 05:03 Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination 04:40
Costume designer Paul Tazewell made history as the first Black man to be nominated for an Oscar in the costume design category. Tazewell sits down with TODAY’s Al Roker ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday to talk about the inspiration behind the outfits for “West Side Story,” as well as the history behind his nomination.
March 21, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different 03:54 Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges 08:32 Eva Longoria talks new 'Connections' podcast, parenting and more 08:47 Justin Sylvester explains why Rachel Zegler wasn’t invited to the Oscars 04:57 Leah Remini calls out J. Lo’s pool fashion: ‘Can you be ugly once?' 01:57 Nyle DiMarco on Oscar nomination, deaf representation in Hollywood 04:57