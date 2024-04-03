Dermatologist-approved skincare solutions for the whole family
03:14
Now Playing
Costco to offer easier access to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic
03:29
UP NEXT
Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect
02:05
What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?
03:01
See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan
03:28
Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness
07:11
FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths
00:30
Which skincare ingredients should you focus on for your age?
03:47
US News & World Report shares top over-the-counter products
03:38
How this longtime apothecary in NYC looks toward the future
04:31
Your metabolism: How it changes as we age, how to give it a boost
04:06
Plan meals like a pro all week with these simple tips
05:30
Some women on Ozempic report getting unexpectedly pregnant
05:31
Study links lack of sleep to high blood pressure and hypertension
02:14
Spiritual coach shares practical ways to handle anxiety
04:06
How to tell the difference between allergies and cold symptoms
04:55
Kate Middleton's cancer puts focus on preventative chemotherapy
04:48
Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?
04:16
Meet the woman found love through organ donor's brother
07:24
How to include puppies in your yoga poses
05:05
Costco to offer easier access to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic
03:29
Copied
Copied
Most people shop at Costco for discounts on toilet paper and massive jars of peanut butter but the wholesale giant has also started selling healthcare including checkups, therapy — and now a weight-loss program that includes prescriptions for popular obesity drugs like Ozempic. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.April 3, 2024
Dermatologist-approved skincare solutions for the whole family
03:14
Now Playing
Costco to offer easier access to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic
03:29
UP NEXT
Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect
02:05
What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?
03:01
See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan
03:28
Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness
07:11
FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths
00:30
Which skincare ingredients should you focus on for your age?
03:47
US News & World Report shares top over-the-counter products
03:38
How this longtime apothecary in NYC looks toward the future
04:31
Your metabolism: How it changes as we age, how to give it a boost
04:06
Plan meals like a pro all week with these simple tips
05:30
Some women on Ozempic report getting unexpectedly pregnant
05:31
Study links lack of sleep to high blood pressure and hypertension
02:14
Spiritual coach shares practical ways to handle anxiety
04:06
How to tell the difference between allergies and cold symptoms
04:55
Kate Middleton's cancer puts focus on preventative chemotherapy
04:48
Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?
04:16
Meet the woman found love through organ donor's brother