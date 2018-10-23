News

Costa Rica raft accident: Rafting company now under investigation

An investigation has now been launched into rafting company Quepoa Expeditions following the deadly river rafting accident in Costa Rica that claimed the lives of five. The families of the four Americans who died are demanding to know if the rafting company should have gone out when the water was so rough. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Oct. 23, 2018

