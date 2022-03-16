Cost to support Ukrainian refugees could reach $30 billion
02:01
Share this -
copied
Reporting from Poland, NBC’s Kelly Cobiella gives an update on the flood of refugees, primarily women and children, fleeing Ukraine as Russia continues its attacks. She says the cost of supporting the refugees over the course of a year could reach $30 billion.March 16, 2022
Congress honors the Black women veterans of the 6888 battalion
01:06
Now Playing
Cost to support Ukrainian refugees could reach $30 billion
02:01
UP NEXT
See a map of the latest advances of Russian forces toward Kyiv and southern Ukraine
02:18
Biden to announce additional aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy address
02:18
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy shares graphic video during address to Congress
02:45
WATCH: Zelenskyy’s full address to U.S. Congress on Russian invasion