Coronavirus surge leads to cancellations, long lines for tests

COVID-19 case counts fueled by the omicron variant are rising at an alarming rate, leading to long lines for tests. The rising cases are being blamed for major disruptions all across the country including “Saturday Night Live” paring down its season finale, the NFL postponing 3 games and 9 NBA players entering safety protocols. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Sunday TODAY.
Dec. 19, 2021 Read More
