TODAY

Coronavirus may be around for the rest of our lives, doctor says

06:29

NBC News medical contributor Dr. John Torres joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the latest news about the coronavirus, including the transmissibility of omicron and the effectiveness of Pfizer’s new antiviral pill. “This is going to turn into what we call an endemic virus, which means the virus is always going to be here,” he says. “My guess is for the rest of our lives, at least, this virus will still be here.”Dec. 14, 2021

