Coronavirus cases could start ‘exploding’ if we reopen too early, doctor warns

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, joins Sunday TODAY to discuss the White House’s recent guidelines saying some states can begin to get back to work. While there are states with declining numbers of coronavirus cases, Jha says, “I know of almost no state that has enough testing to be able to stay open.” He adds that the U.S. would be “fine for two, three weeks” if we reopen now, but cases could start “exploding.”