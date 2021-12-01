Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman reunite for ‘A Christmas Dance Reunion’
06:25
Share this -
copied
Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman, who played love interests in “High School Musical,” join forces for “A Christmas Dance Reunion,” a Lifetime film airing Dec. 3. Here, the two share what it was like to dance together again on screen after 15 years.Dec. 1, 2021
A look at the magic behind the holiday window displays
05:07
How far would you go to get back at an ex?
00:57
Michael B. Jordan celebrates 1 year anniversary with Lori Harvey
03:34
What to read: December's hottest book picks
04:32
Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch team up for new comedy ‘A Clüsterfünke Christmas'
06:21
Behind-the-scenes at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting