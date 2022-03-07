Dylan Dreyer shares recipe for Irish soda bread

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Dylan Dreyer shares recipe for Irish soda bread04:19
UP NEXT
Make a barbecue salmon bowl packed with 5 superfoods04:18
Tom Colicchio shares recipes for pasta two ways05:51
Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers04:52
Easy pasta sauces to make at home: Pesto and sage brown butter04:06
Get green in the kitchen with these storage ideas03:58
Take on southern cooking with this barbecue shrimp and grits recipe04:24
Hoda and Jenna try curious peanut butter combinations03:13
Celebrate Mardi Gras with this jambalaya recipe04:46
Ring in Mardi Gras with this root beer pulled pork po’boy04:15
Abbott recalls some Similac infant formula after infant dies: FDA00:22
Al, Sheinelle and Dylan give behind-the-scenes look at TODAY, Studio 1A and more25:00
How your mood, immunity and metabolism affect your gut health04:57
How to lose weight and reset your body as you age04:49
Settle down with this one-pot Italian wedding soup05:49
How to save on groceries as food prices rise03:45
Taste of southern comfort: Blackened salmon and greens recipe06:13
Meet the coffee company providing job opportunities for refugees04:53
‘Batter up’ with this recipe for fried fish and grits06:14
Willie Geist dishes about being invited to Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ show03:00
Dylan Dreyer shares recipe for Irish soda bread04:19
In the latest edition of Cooking with Cal, Dylan Dreyer shares a recipe for an Irish soda bread in honor of St. Patrick’s Day just over a week away.March 7, 2022
Now Playing
Dylan Dreyer shares recipe for Irish soda bread04:19
UP NEXT
Make a barbecue salmon bowl packed with 5 superfoods04:18
Tom Colicchio shares recipes for pasta two ways05:51
Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers04:52
Easy pasta sauces to make at home: Pesto and sage brown butter04:06
Get green in the kitchen with these storage ideas03:58