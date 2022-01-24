IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Cooking with Cal: Dylan and son make classic Sicilian sciachiatta

Cooking with Cal: Dylan and son make classic Sicilian sciachiatta

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer and her son Calvin are back in the kitchen making the classic Sicilian dish sciachiatta. If you’re not familiar with the recipe, she say's it's “kind of like a meat pie.”Jan. 24, 2022

