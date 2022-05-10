IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

Cookie 'Deux' creator turns 'Shark Tank' rejection into success story

04:49

Sabeena Ladha always had a sweet tooth and a hunger for entrepreneurship but despite an unsuccessful pitch on 'Shark Tank' and some audience criticism, Ladha refused to give up and eventually got sweet revenge with her remarkable success. TODAY lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin shares the latest installment of She Made It.May 10, 2022

