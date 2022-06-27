IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Jubilee

    00:22

  • Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders at G7 summit

    00:31

  • Some protests turn violent in wake of abortion ruling

    02:04

  • 'Top Gun,' 'Elvis' tie for top spot after busy weekend at box office

    01:34

  • Travel troubles ramp up ahead of busy holiday weekend

    03:26

  • Video captures dramatic moment boat is struck by lightning

    02:49

  • Heat advisories remain in place along West Coast

    01:03

  • Colombian bullring stands collapse, killing 4 and injuring hundreds

    00:31

  • US to send advanced missile defense system to Ukraine

    02:34

  • Costco issues recall of solar-powered umbrellas due to fire risk

    00:25

  • Rudy Giuliani allegedly slapped by supermarket employee in NYC

    00:21

  • What impact will abortion ruling have on the midterm elections?

    02:45
    Contraception, birth control in spotlight after abortion decision

    02:16
    Fallout grows over controversial Supreme Court abortion decision

    02:42

  • What legal protections could be next?

    04:02

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit as world leaders react to abortion ruling

    03:22

  • Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

    02:01

  • Joe Fryer named ‘Journalist of the Year’ by LGBTQ news organization

    00:29

  • Taylor Swift, Lizzo speak out after SCOTUS’ abortion decision

    01:13

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. gears up at Nashville Superspeedway

    03:59

Contraception, birth control in spotlight after abortion decision

Even though the Supreme Court has ruled that there is no right to abortion in the constitution, legal challenges in the states are already ramping up. NBC’s Pete Williams reports for TODAY on the lawsuits that have already been introduced, as well as what the case could mean for birth control and gay marriage.June 27, 2022

