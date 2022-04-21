IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 multitasking beauty, fashion and home finds we love — starting at $4

  • June Diane Raphael was ‘wrecked’ over final ‘Grace and Frankie’ episode

    05:31

  • Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch talk 'POTUS' show on Broadway

    05:04

  • Stephen King horrifies internet with microwave salmon recipe

    01:31
  • Now Playing

    Contestant Mattea Roach goes solo in Final Jeopardy! round

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    David Attenborough narrates wildly realistic dinosaur docuseries

    01:22

  • George Michael documentary will be narrated by the late singer

    00:41

  • Alec Baldwin attorneys claims new ‘Rust’ report exonerates him

    02:19

  • Prince Harry's comments in TODAY exclusive draw strong reaction

    02:35

  • Natasha Lyonne says ‘Russian Doll’ is a ‘love letter’ to Amy Poehler

    05:42

  • Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’

    06:11

  • Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels talks bullying in new children’s book

    04:15

  • Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up for film about Nike signing Michael Jordan

    00:31

  • ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 breaks Netflix record set by 1st season

    00:52

  • Is this Nirvana song considered an ‘oldie?’

    02:10

  • Netflix considers service changes following decline in subscribers

    00:27

  • Johnny Depp testifies he’s never ‘struck any woman’ in his life

    02:43

  • The Backstreet Boys reflect on decades of music, preview their tour

    06:57

  • Sara and Erin Foster on sisterhood, success and podcast

    07:27

  • Barbara Bush reveals she considered having kids on her own

    10:07

  • Ryan Eggold talks ‘New Amsterdam,’ celebrates 45 appearances on TODAY

    05:24

TODAY

Contestant Mattea Roach goes solo in Final Jeopardy! round

00:58

Canadian contestant Mattea Roach was the only player not in the negatives going into Final Jeopardy! on Wednesday, giving her the rare opportunity to answer the last question on her own. She wagered $5,000 and guessed correctly, making her a 12-day champion with more than $270,000 in winnings.April 21, 2022

'Jeopardy!' ends with rare scene in final round

  • June Diane Raphael was ‘wrecked’ over final ‘Grace and Frankie’ episode

    05:31

  • Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch talk 'POTUS' show on Broadway

    05:04

  • Stephen King horrifies internet with microwave salmon recipe

    01:31
  • Now Playing

    Contestant Mattea Roach goes solo in Final Jeopardy! round

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    David Attenborough narrates wildly realistic dinosaur docuseries

    01:22

  • George Michael documentary will be narrated by the late singer

    00:41

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All