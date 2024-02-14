Consumer push back on shrinkflation — but what can be done?

Excitement builds as New Orleans prepares for Mardi Gras
From cereal to detergent, shrinkflation is giving you less for your money. Frustrated consumers are pushing back against the tactic, but what can be done to tackle the issue? NBC’s Christine Romans reports for TODAY.Feb. 14, 2024
