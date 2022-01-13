Consumers facing higher costs as store shelves struggle to remain stocked

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation reached 7% last year, the fastest since 1982. The combination of staff shortages, winter weather and the supply chain has led to shortages on grocery shelves across the country with roughly 15% of items out of stock NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Jan. 13, 2022

