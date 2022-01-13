Consumers facing higher costs as store shelves struggle to remain stocked
The Consumer Price Index shows inflation reached 7% last year, the fastest since 1982. The combination of staff shortages, winter weather and the supply chain has led to shortages on grocery shelves across the country with roughly 15% of items out of stock NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Jan. 13, 2022
