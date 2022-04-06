Shoppers pinch pennies as inflation soars, fearing recession rise
NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY on the U.S.’s soaring inflation and how the increase in costs is changing the way Americans shop and what they buy. With fears of a recession on the rise, shoppers are buying more generic store brands and choosing cheaper options of products.April 6, 2022
