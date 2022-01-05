Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality
The world’s biggest electronics and tech show kicks off today in Las Vegas but calls for its cancelation has prompted the 4-day event to close one day early with surging COVID cases nationwide. Despite the metaverse being the biggest buzzword this year, health tech has taken center stage with battery-free thermometers and Portl unveiling a smaller version of their life-size hologram already used by hospitals and universities. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.Jan. 5, 2022
