Consumer Confidential: Road to a better you

NBC News Senior Consumer Investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen provides a road map for tackling personal and professional goals in 2022. She shares tips for overcoming anxiety, talks about beating the workout woes and shares simple ways to get organized in the new year.Jan. 7, 2022
UP NEXT
Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries
25:03
The cast of ‘Euphoria’ teases the biggest changes of season two
06:33
Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress
05:40
‘This Is Us’ cast shares which character they relate to the most
04:41
Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White
03:28
Jake Cohen bakes gluten-free brownies with a macaroon topping | TODAY Food All Stars