IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 products to help you reach your fitness goals, according to a personal trainer

  • UP NEXT

    Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries

    25:03

  • The cast of ‘Euphoria’ teases the biggest changes of season two

    06:33

  • Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress

    05:40

  • ‘This Is Us’ cast shares which character they relate to the most

    04:41

  • Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White

    03:28

  • Jake Cohen bakes gluten-free brownies with a macaroon topping | TODAY Food All Stars

    09:47

  • ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ voice actor reflects on the holiday film

    06:20

  • Director Baz Luhrmann reflects on the casting and making of ‘Romeo + Juliet’

    11:44

  • Al Roker explores 3 sweet holiday food traditions | Family Style

    24:55

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to cook a cozy winter meal for her family | Starting from Scratch

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Last-Minute Gifts

    25:03

  • Alison Sweeney previews ‘Days of our Lives’ Christmas movie

    05:01

  • Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy

    04:43

  • Melissa Joan Hart reflects on ‘Sabrina’ and talks ‘Mistletoe in Montana’

    06:59

TODAY

Consumer Confidential: Road to a better you

24:43

NBC News Senior Consumer Investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen provides a road map for tackling personal and professional goals in 2022. She shares tips for overcoming anxiety, talks about beating the workout woes and shares simple ways to get organized in the new year.Jan. 7, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries

    25:03

  • The cast of ‘Euphoria’ teases the biggest changes of season two

    06:33

  • Kenan Thompson dishes on what he watches to laugh and de-stress

    05:40

  • ‘This Is Us’ cast shares which character they relate to the most

    04:41

  • Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White

    03:28

  • Jake Cohen bakes gluten-free brownies with a macaroon topping | TODAY Food All Stars

    09:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All