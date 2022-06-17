IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Constance Wu talks on the importance of saying 'I don't know'

05:36

Actor Constance Wu joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about her recent convocation speech at Cornell University, her new project, “The Terminal List” and an update on the sequel to “Crazy, Rich Asians.” She also reveals her next role will be a singing crocodile.June 17, 2022

