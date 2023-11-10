Consistent sleep schedules may matter more than duration

How this retired air force colonel works to prevent veteran suicide
New researched published in the journal “Sleep” says going to bed and waking up at the same time matters more than getting eight hours of sleep with an irregular schedule. Sleep expert Dr. Carol Ash joins TODAY with insight into the importance of being consistent.Nov. 10, 2023
